Feroz Khan meets Hyderabad police commissioner over clash with Majid Hussain

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) General Secretary and Nampally candidate Feroz Khan met Hyderabad commissioner of police, C V Anand on Tuesday afternoon, October 8 at the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) Building.

After meeting the Hyderabad police commissioner, Feroz Khan said he explained to the Hyderabad CP about the ‘attack’ on him by Nampally MLA Mohd Majid Hussain and his followers.

“I submitted the details of all the rowdy sheeters who were part of the mob who had attacked the Congress workers. I have been assured of tough action against them by the Hyderabad commissioner of police,” said Feroz Khan.

He denied that there were any rowdy elements present with him when he went to a locality following complaints of some civic issues from local complaints. “If anyone has evidence that I was moving with rowdy sheeters, they can submit the details to the police and let the cops take action,” he said.

Majid Hussain, Feroz Khan clash

A clash erupted between Congress leader Feroz Khan and Nampally MLA Majid Hussain, and their supporters, leading to chaos in Humayunnagar on Monday afternoon, October 7.

Several individuals from both parties were injured.

The incident occurred when the Congress leader and his party workers were visiting the Bank Colony when MLA Mohd Majid Hussain and his party workers reached the spot.

The MLA objected to the presence of Feroz Khan and alleged that the Congress workers were threatening the people and collecting the details of houses being constructed.

Tensions escalated as Congress leader Feroz Khan, Majid Hussain, and their supporters exchanged blows, resulting in injuries to workers from both parties.

The policemen present at the scene attempted to disperse the crowd. They struggled to control the situation. Additional officers were dispatched from a nearby police station to help manage the unrest.