Ferrari crashes into Jubilee Hills apartment, accused flee

The gate of Fort View Apartments was completely damaged in the collision.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Damaged red Ferrari after crash into apartment in Jubilee Hills, with debris and other vehicles nearby.
Ferrari crashes into Jubilee Hills apartment

Hyderabad: A speeding Ferrari car crashed into the gate of an apartment building in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area in the early hours of Sunday, July 12. There were no casualties, said officials.

The incident occurred on Road Number 5 in the upscale Jubilee Hills under the Film Nagar Police Station limits.

The occupants abandoned the heavily damaged Ferrari Roma, said to be worth more than Rs 3.50 crore, and fled before police arrived at the scene.

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The gate of Fort View Apartments was completely damaged in the collision. The front portion of the luxury car was badly mangled.

The man driving the vehicle escaped after the accident. Police suspect that the person at the wheel was under the influence of alcohol and driving the vehicle at a high speed and in a rash manner.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the person who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. Police were examining the CCTV footage to ascertain if there were other persons in the vehicle.

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Police shifted the damaged Ferrari to the police station with the help of a towing vehicle.

Second incident in a week

This is the second such incident in Jubilee Hills in less than a week. An SUV had crashed into Tollywood actor Dharma’s residence on the night of July 9.

A man who was under the influence of alcohol had rammed the SUV into the residence of Dharma on Road Number 10. The compound wall of the actor’s house was damaged in the incident.

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The accused was identified as Karthik Kumar, who drove the SUV in a rash and negligent manner before losing control and ramming into Dharma’s house. Luckily, there were no casualties.

The actor alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. A breathalyser test confirmed that the accused was drunk while driving the SUV.

Police registered a criminal case against Kartik Kumar and launched further investigation.

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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