Ferrari crashes in accident in Jubilee Hills, three injured

Visuals showed a red Ferrari in a mangled state after colliding with another car.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd February 2026 1:26 pm IST|   Updated: 22nd February 2026 3:42 pm IST
Red Ferrari involved in a collision with a silver car near actor BalaKrishan's residence in Hyderabad.
A Ferrari car mangled after accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Ferrari car crashed in front of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s residence in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area on Sunday, February 22.

Visuals showed a red Ferrari in a mangled state after colliding with another car. The rear part of the Ferrari was completely damaged, and the airbags were seen popping out.

The Jubilee Hills police are currently investigating the matter. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jubilee Hills police said, “The accident occurred at 10:30 AM. The driver of the Ferrari thought the brake had failed, the steering was also locked. The car hit a pole and then crashed into two other vehicles.”

Add as a preferred source on Google

Three people who were in the other car suffered minor injuries and were treated at Apollo Hospital. A case was filed for rash and negligent driving and endangering human lives, based on their statement, police said.

The driver has been identified as Kranthi Reddy, who was on his way to a wedding. He has beer arrested by Jubilee Hills police.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd February 2026 1:26 pm IST|   Updated: 22nd February 2026 3:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button