Ferrari crashes in accident in Jubilee Hills, three injured

Hyderabad: A Ferrari car crashed in front of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s residence in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area on Sunday, February 22.

Visuals showed a red Ferrari in a mangled state after colliding with another car. The rear part of the Ferrari was completely damaged, and the airbags were seen popping out.

The Jubilee Hills police are currently investigating the matter. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jubilee Hills police said, “The accident occurred at 10:30 AM. The driver of the Ferrari thought the brake had failed, the steering was also locked. The car hit a pole and then crashed into two other vehicles.”

Three people who were in the other car suffered minor injuries and were treated at Apollo Hospital. A case was filed for rash and negligent driving and endangering human lives, based on their statement, police said.

The driver has been identified as Kranthi Reddy, who was on his way to a wedding. He has beer arrested by Jubilee Hills police.