FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final

Baku: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa during the final match of the Chess World Cup 2023 against World No. 1 player Magnus Carlsen, in Baku, Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023. (PTI Photo) Baku: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa during the final match of the Chess World Cup 2023 against World No. 1 player Magnus Carlsen, in Baku, Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023. (PTI Photo) Indian Chess GM R Praggnanandhaa with his mother Nagalakshmi. Praggnanandhaa enters the final of World Cup 2023 after defeating USA GM Fabiano Caruana in the semifinal and will battle it out against Magnus Carlsen for the title (FIDE World Cup), in Baku, Azerbaijan. (PTI Photo) Baku: Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa. Praggnanandhaa enters the final of World Cup 2023 after defeating USA GM Fabiano Caruana in the semifinal and will battle it out against Magnus Carlsen for the title (FIDE World Cup), in Baku, Azerbaijan. (PTI Photo)