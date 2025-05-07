Field study boosts GI hopes for Balanagar Sitaphal

Hyderabad: A team from Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University has begun a detailed field study to secure Geographical Indication (GI) registration for the renowned Balanagar custard apple (Sitaphal), a variety celebrated for its size, sweetness, and nutrient-rich pulp.

The study, conducted in collaboration with GI facilitator Subhajit Saha, NABARD officials, and local farmer leaders, covers several villages in the forested regions of Mahabubnagar district, where this unique fruit is primarily grown.

The university has already applied for GI recognition and is now compiling a comprehensive scientific report, including DNA analysis and historical evidence, to support the application.

Superior nutritional content

The Balanagar custard apple stands out for its adaptability, high yields, and superior nutritional content-containing 5.2 per cent protein and 19.4 per cent vitamin C, levels that surpass most other varieties.

If granted, this will be the first custard apple in South India to receive a GI tag, providing exclusive branding rights and potentially raising farmer incomes by 15-20 per cent above market rates.

The GI status will also protect the fruit’s identity, ensuring only produce from this region can be marketed under the Balanagar name, and is expected to boost demand, especially in the ice-cream industry, where custard apple pulp and powder are in high demand.

Rs 12L sanctioned by NABARD

NABARD has sanctioned Rs 12 lakh for the pre-registration studies and promotion. Officials believe that GI certification will bring global recognition, premium prices, and new export opportunities, turning this once humble forest fruit into a certified symbol of Telangana’s agricultural heritage.