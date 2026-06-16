FIFA WC 2026: Saudi creator demands better fan zones in Hyderabad

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is in full swing, and contrary to popular belief, Hyderabad also has a strong football community. While the city has always been romanticised as a cricket fortress, it is evolving into a vibrant hub of football culture. This could be credited to the massive influx of global tech professionals, Gen Z sub-cultures and the burgeoning appetite for sports in the city.

While the enthusiasm is there, communal FIFA match viewings in Hyderabad are still rare. This is in contrast to the IPL or the ICC Cricket World Cup, when the city comes alive with screenings everywhere from cafes, bars, to open-air amphitheatres.

This missing link in Hyderabad’s tournament experience was brought to light by a Saudi content creator, Muaath Abdulaziz, aka Rabbitwoow. Residing in Hyderabad, Muaath is known for his lighthearted content on Hyderabad’s culture, lifestyle and food. He has built a massive following by chronicling his unique life as an expat in Hyderabad.

In a recent reel, he tapped into a collective frustration of Hyderabad’s football fan groups. In his signature style, he started with “Hyderabadi people, mere paas ek problem hain bhai.” He continued to speak about how he does not have a place to watch the FIFA World Cup. Standing in Hitech’s Knowledge City, he shows how the popular amphitheatre is screening a cricket match and asks where the FIFA match is. Humourously, he requests the “owner of Hitech City” to make this possible, ending the video with “Kidhar watch karna? Phone main? TV main? Acha nai lagta bhai”.

Muaath’s plea struck an immediate chord, with many fans agreeing with him in the comment section and demanding a better viewing experience.

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Hyderabad?

While the demand is valid, the local event organisers are facing a hurdle this year: the time zone. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup being co-hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the intense time difference poses a massive logistical challenge for standard Indian operational hours.

Despite the challenges, here are some venues that are live screening the matches:

1. SkyPark Cafe, Banjara Hills

2. Broadway, Jubilee Hills

3 The Hideaway Roast, Abids

4. The Kop Specialty Coffee, Gandipet

Where are you watching the FIFA World Cup in Hyderabad?