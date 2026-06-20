Brazil beat Haiti 3-0 to reach FIFA World Cup knockouts

Vinicius Junior scored and set up Matheus Cunha as Brazil beat Haiti 3-0, securing a crucial World Cup victory in Philadelphia.

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FIFA: Matheus Cunha scores 2 as Brazil eliminate Haiti from WC with 3-0 win
FIFA: Matheus Cunha scores 2 as Brazil eliminate Haiti from WC with 3-0 win

Philadelphia: Vinicius Junior scored and assisted on one of Matheus Cunha’s two goals as five-time champions Brazil eliminated Haiti from the World Cup with a 3-0 victory on Friday night, June 19.

Haiti, the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation that qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1974, became the first team guaranteed not to reach the knockout round. Meanwhile, the Seleçao got the decisive performance they needed.

Cunha, the Manchester United standout, got the start and showed with every surf-and-slide goal celebration why he should have been in the starting lineup in Brazil’s listless 1-1 draw against Morocco.

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Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti made the surprising decision in the opener to instead insert Cunha as a late substitute.

Cunha thrilled the Brazilian fans who made up the bulk of the 68,324 spectators at Lincoln Financial Field when he tapped in a rebound for his first career World Cup goal. He then sent a left-footed strike into the upper left corner for a 2-0 lead in the first half against the overmatched Haitians.

Brazil forward Raphinha, who was subbed out with an injury in the first half, had an early goal disallowed on an offside call that only temporarily muted the yellow-clad Seleçao fans in an otherwise festive atmosphere at the home of the two-time Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles – whose cheerleaders did their part to rally the crowd.

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Fans chant in support of their teams

Haitian fans danced and sang ‘Grenadye Alaso’ (‘Grenadiers to the Attack’), the traditional battle cry of the national team.

Brazilians chanted back, reminding them their country is the five-time World Cup champions and the home of the king of soccer: “A thousand goals, a thousand goals, a thousand goals, a thousand goals, a thousand goals! Only Pele, only Pele!”

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