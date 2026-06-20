US beats Australia 2-0, reaches FIFA World Cup knockouts

The US secured a place in the World Cup knockout stage with a 2-0 win over Australia despite missing injured captain Christian Pulisic.

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US beats Australia 2-0, reaches FIFA World Cup knockouts
US beats Australia 2-0, reaches World Cup knockouts

Seattle: The US national soccer team advanced to the knockout round at the World Cup without injured forward Christian Pulisic on the field, beating Australia 2-0 on Friday, June 19.

A deep US roster earned a knockout berth after only two matches for the first time. The last time the Americans served as World Cup hosts in 1994, they advanced by being one of the best third-place teams. They then lost to eventual champion Brazil in the round of 16.

Pulisic, who plays for AC Milan and has 33 goals in 87 international appearances, missed Friday’s match because of a calf injury.

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“CP is a fantastic player – the quality and the leadership that he gives us,” Folarin Balogun, who scored two goals in the 4-1 victory over Paraguay on June 12, said.

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“We didn’t have him today, but I think you saw we’re still capable of going out there and getting a result and putting up a performance.”

Alex Freeman, the youngest player on the team at 21 and son of Super Bowl champion Antonio Freeman, gave the Americans a 2-0 lead in the 43rd minute off a set piece. Freeman headed in a deflected shot by Sergiño Dest for his first career World Cup goal. The goal was confirmed after a video review.

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The US took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute after a run down the left sideline by Balogun.

He directed a centering pass towards striker Ricardo Pepi, who started in place of Pulisic. The ball never reached Pepi, deflecting off Australia defender Cameron Burgess and into the Socceroos’ net for an own-goal.

“I want to be dangerous, I want to create opportunities,” Balogun said.

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“It might not always be myself that scores, but if I can force an error that gives us the lead, then for me it’s like a goal as well. It was a special start to the game to give us the momentum.”

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: |   Updated:

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