FIFA President accuses ‘western hypocrisy’ over Qatar criticism

Doha: One day away from the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which Qatar will host, FIFA President Gianni Infantino accused Western countries of ‘hypocritical’ moral lessons directed at Qatar, which is under widespread criticism for organizing the World Cup.

This came during a press conference held by Infantino in the Qatari capital, Doha, prior to the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Several issues related to Qatar overshadowed the event, including the deaths of migrant workers and the treatment of homosexuals.

Infantino opened by saying, “Today I have strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari, I feel Arab, I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel like a migrant worker.”

Infantino said in a press statement, “This matter brings me back to my personal story. I am the son of a migrant worker of Italian origin, and I know very well what discrimination and bullying mean when you are a foreigner.”

Infantino said, “When I was a child, I was bullied because my face was full of freckles, because I was Italian, and I do not speak German fluently.”

“My parents were working in difficult conditions in Switzerland, not in Qatar, and here I am not talking about discrimination in South Africa. I remember when I was a child how immigrants were dealt with, and what procedures were required to enter this or that country,” Infantino added.

“What is happening at the present time is not fair at all. The criticism related to the World Cup is hypocritical. As Europeans, what we have done over the past 3,000 years, we must apologize for it over the next 3,000 years before we give moral lessons to others,” he further said.

“Let us stop hypocrisy, because the International Federation of Football Associations has achieved in the field of workers’ rights what other organizations have not achieved.”

Infantino stressed, “FIFA takes care of workers and their status. We have to take care of people with disabilities and all minorities. What workers earn in the State of Qatar helps them establish families in their countries.”

He continued, “Many international institutions have recognized that the standards of workers’ rights in the state of Qatar are similar to the standards of workers’ rights in Europe. There will be a permanent headquarters for workers in the state of Qatar affiliated with the International Workers’ Organization.”

Infantino stressed that Qatar is a sovereign country that does not need advice or interventions about workers’ rights. “Europe must stop criticism and focus on improving the conditions of immigrants,” he remarked.

He stated that everyone is in Qatar for the success of the World Cup, and “I am sure that the 2022 World Cup will be the best.”

Banning alcohol a ‘common decision’

Just two days before the start of the tournament, FIFA changed its policy and announced a ban on serving alcoholic beverages in any of the eight stadiums where the World Cup will be held in Qatar.

Alcoholic beverages were to be served “in designated areas within the stadiums”, although their sale is strictly controlled by the Islamic State.

But those who are in urban areas in the vicinity of the stadiums at the tournament will still be able to purchase alcohol.

Speaking about the changed decision, Infantino said: “If this is our biggest problem for the World Cup, I will resign immediately and go to the beach to relax.”

“Let me first assure you that every decision taken in this World Cup is a joint decision between Qatar and FIFA.”

“There will be many fan zones where you can buy alcohol in Qatar, and fans can drink alcohol at the same time. I think if you can’t drink beer for three hours a day, you will survive.”

“Especially since the same rules apply in France, Spain, Portugal, and Scotland. Here it becomes a big deal because it’s a Muslim country? I don’t know why. We tried and that’s why we announced this late change in policy. We tried to see if that was possible.”

It is noteworthy that Qatar will host the FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18, and the tournament will start with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al-Bayt Stadium.