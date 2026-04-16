FIFA president says Iran will participate in World Cup ‘for sure’

The United States will co-host the World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 16th April 2026 10:59 am IST|   Updated: 16th April 2026 11:05 am IST
FIFA President Infantino speaks about Iran's assured participation in the upcoming World Cup despite ongo.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (Image: AFP)

Washington: FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday, April 15, that Iran will participate in the World Cup “for sure” despite its war with the United States.

Speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, Infantino said it is important that Iran participates in the World Cup even though its participation has been in doubt since the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on the country.

“The Iranian team is coming for sure, yes,” Infantino said. “We hope that by then, of course, the situation will be a peaceful situation. As I said, that would definitely help. But Iran has to come. Of course, they represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play.”

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Infantino met with the Iranian national team in Antalya, Turkey, two weeks ago and said Wednesday he was impressed.

“I went to see them. They are actually quite a good team as well,” Infantino said. “And they really want to play and they should play. Sports should be outside of politics now.”

Infantino acknowledged it’s not always possible to achieve the separation of sports and politics.

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“OK we don’t live on the moon, we live on planet Earth,” Infantino said. “But you know if there is nobody else that believes in building bridges and in keeping them, you know, intact and together, well we are doing that job.”

The United States will co-host the World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

Iran is scheduled to play two group-stage games in Inglewood, California, and one in Seattle.

The war has raised doubts about Iran’s participation in the World Cup. There have been conflicting public comments from Iranian government and soccer officials. U.S. President Donald Trump discouraged the Iranian team from attending the tournament, citing safety concerns.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 16th April 2026 10:59 am IST|   Updated: 16th April 2026 11:05 am IST

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