YouTube, FIFA sign deal, some matches to be streamed live on platform

YouTube and FIFA have signed a “preferred platform” agreement for the 2026 World Cup, designed to bring more live action and exclusive footage to fans worldwide.

According to a press release on Tuesday, March 17, YouTube said under the partnership, official broadcasters gain unprecedented access to exclusive match content, including behind-the-scenes clips and extended highlights.

These media partners will have the option to live stream the first 10 minutes of every single match on their YouTube channels, serving a “kickoff” experience to engage audiences right from the first whistle.

Media partners will be able to stream a select number of matches in full on their YouTube channel, promoting where to watch more of the competition, the release said.

The partnership will unlock content from FIFA’s digital archive on FIFA’s official YouTube channel, including full-length past matches and other memorable moments in the sport’s history.

YouTube creators given unparalleled access to matches

The platform is planning to give the global group of YouTube creators who post videos unique access to matches, among other features. “They won’t just be reacting to the game, they’ll bring a fresh perspective to the FIFA World Cup, including human stories, tactical breakdowns and behind-the-scenes,” the release read.

Creators will play a key role in promoting the competition even before the tournament begins.

“By spotlighting FIFA’s premium content and unlocking new opportunities for media partners and creators, this agreement will engage global fans in ways never seen before,” said FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström.

“We’ll give fans a new level of access to premium content, live match highlights, and historic archives, by teaming up with official broadcasters and launching a global. YouTube Creators program. Excited to unite the world, including the next generation of sports fans, around this massive cultural moment,” said Neal Mohan, YouTube CEO.