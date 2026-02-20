FIFA to raise USD 75M for Gaza sports infrastructure under Trump’s Board of Peace

Washington: United States President Donald Trump announced that International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) will help raise USD 75 million to rebuild sports facilities in the Gaza Strip during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington on Thursday, February 19.

Trump said the initiative aims to restore stadiums and football infrastructure damaged during the Israeli war in Gaza, while promoting youth engagement and community recovery.

The event was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who highlighted football’s global influence and its potential to support stability and development in conflict-affected regions.

“I’m pleased to announce that FIFA will be helping to raise a total of USD 75 million for projects in Gaza,” Trump said, adding that the focus would be on creating opportunities for young people through sport, AFP reported.

Investment and development plan

According to Reuters, FIFA signed a partnership agreement with the Board of Peace to attract funding from international leaders and institutions for long-term development programmes.

The plan includes building 50 mini-pitches near schools and residential areas, five full-size football grounds, a modern training academy and a 20,000-seat national stadium in Gaza. The programme will also encourage job creation, organised leagues for boys and girls, community participation and support for local businesses.

Infantino described the agreement as a major step towards using football as a tool for recovery in regions affected by conflict.

The Board of Peace, established by the Trump administration, is initially focused on Gaza’s reconstruction following a ceasefire negotiated with regional mediators. However, progress is expected to depend on issues such as Hamas disarmament, Israeli troop withdrawal, reconstruction funding and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Human rights concerns and neutrality debate

The initiative has also sparked debate among human rights groups and sports governance experts over FIFA’s political neutrality and its expanding role in international affairs. Football development and infrastructure projects form part of FIFA’s global mandate, but its direct involvement in post-conflict initiatives has raised questions about the organisation’s role beyond sport.

According to reports, the UK-based FairSquare association filed a complaint with FIFA’s Ethics Committee, alleging that President Gianni Infantino breached neutrality rules set out in Article 15 of the FIFA Code of Ethics. The provision requires football officials to remain politically impartial in their dealings with governments.

The complaint, submitted in December 2025, refers to several public statements and public appearances in which Infantino expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s policies. It also calls for an investigation into the creation of the FIFA Peace Prize and the decision to award it to Trump, raising concerns about governance and transparency.

FairSquare said the case reflects broader questions about FIFA’s governance structure and the organisation’s independence. FIFA has not publicly responded to the complaint.

The controversy has also revived debate over FIFA’s response to international conflicts. The governing body suspended Russia from global competitions in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine. However, some activists and civil society groups have questioned why similar measures have not been taken in relation to the Israel–Gaza conflict.