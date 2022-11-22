FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi beats Argentina by 2-1; breaks 36-win streak

It’s day four of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the world has witnessed one of the greatest upsets. Underdogs Saudi Arabia beat favourites Argentina on Tuesday by 2-1.

The game started in favour of the blue and white team with Lionel Messi opening the account from the penalty spot. However, Saudi Arabian team ranked 51st in the world, flipped the whole game when Saleh Al-Shehri scored a goal ten minutes into half-time levelling surrounded by thunderous applause.

And then Salem Al Dawsari kicked a solo goal doubling his team’s chances to win against the masters of the game.

As the game progressed, both teams tried their best to top each other. A special mention has to be given to Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais who pulled up a number of saves as Argentina grew more impatient with time.

Al-Owais denied Nicolas Tagliafico a goal after the former saved the latter’s firing kick from point-blank range.

With this defeat, Argentina lost its 36-win streak to Saudi Arabia