FIFA World Cup 2026: Brutal ICE actions create fear among global football fans

The brutal actions of officials of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the US has not only resulted in a huge uproar within the country but has also spilled over across the rest of the world. Many football fans, who were planning to go to the US, to attend the FIFA World Cup matches this year, are now cancelling their tickets. They are afraid of traveling to the host country for the tournament that is set to run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Especially after the latest incident where a woman named Renee Good was shot dead by an ICE officer without just cause, a fear psychosis has set in among football fans. For international visitors, the perception of an intensified crackdown has translated into anxiety about travel, public gatherings and harassment during routine identity checks.

Calls to boycott FIFA World Cup 2026 have intensified after the heinous shootout in which Good, a 37-year-old mother, was killed. The day after the shooting, the Minnesota Star Tribune identified the ICE agent as Jonathan Ross, who had earlier served in the armed forces and had been a machine gunner during the Iraq war in 2004-2005.

President Donald Trump claimed that the officer was about to be run over and fired in self-defence. But videos contradict Trump, showing that the victim’s car was in no position to hit the officer and that he fired from the side of the vehicle when he himself was not in any danger.

Tickets cancelled en masse after shooting

That violent deed alone caused thousands of football fans to rethink about going to the USA. What if such an incident occurs again? Will their own lives be in danger? What if they are pulled up and harassed by US authorities because they are outsiders? Overnight, 16,800 tickets were cancelled.

Now the surge in ticket cancellations has increased pressure on FIFA. The huge protests and human rights concerns have created an air of uncertainty around the football event. In response to the growing backlash, FIFA has scheduled an emergency meeting next week to discuss the situation. The agenda for the meeting is expected to take up ticket cancellations, fan safety worries and other issues as tensions continue to mount.

Government policies cause concern

Sport thrives on inclusivity and the mixing of cultures of the world. So, any big sports event is particularly vulnerable to such fears and violent incidents. The US governments’ policies are increasing that sense of apprehension as football’s greatest event approaches.

Instead of a celebratory, festival-like atmosphere that is traditionally associated with the FIFA World Cup, what we are seeing now is dismay and hesitation among football fans. The repercussions for absenteeism could be significant. All football tournaments, such as the UEFA Champions League and the World Cup, rely heavily on travelling supporters who follow their teams across cities, filling stadiums, hotels, restaurants and public areas in the host cities.

In turn, the business establishments of these cities depend upon these fans to gain profit. Many of them have already invested substantial amounts in anticipation of doing good business during the World Cup. So, if many of the fans choose to stay away, organisers may face uncertain attendance, subdued atmospheres and financial shortfalls. Especially for host cities that have invested heavily in improving infrastructure, it will be a disastrous loss.

Beyond local economics, empty seats or small crowds would result in diluting the spectacle that broadcasters and sponsors expect from the world’s most-watched sporting event. Never has a FIFA World Cup match seen empty seats in any stadium.

Damage to US’ image

Perhaps a more damaging aspect could be the downgrading of the image of the US. The world’s greatest superpower of modern times being shunned by the common man will be a huge embarrassment for the host country.

Every World Cup event is meant to project the host nation as an open, welcoming country that is capable of hosting visitors from across the world and making them feel welcome. However, persistent fear of ICE and the government’s unpredictable policies concerning outsiders can send a message that it is completely the opposite of being a good host nation.

FIFA and the local organisers in each city may find themselves under pressure to clarify policies, or create protective measures to reassure fans. Ultimately, if football supporters feel that attending matches comes with personal risk to their lives and liberty, the World Cup’s main promise – that of a thrilling sports spectacle – may be nullified. If that happens, then the US’s name, fame and character will be tarnished forever. The 2026 World Cup may become known as the most shunned and disliked event in sports history.