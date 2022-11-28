FIFA World Cup: Iranian fans allegedly arrested for backing women’s rights

Doha: A few Iranian fans at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar were on Sunday were arrested for allegedly wearings T-shirts in support of the women who are protesting the death of Mahasa Amini in Iran.

One of the fans arrested was identified as Saeed Kamalinia. He later shared the incident on Twitter and said, “A dark day for football fans and FIFA. We are just being released from the police station 4 hrs after finish of the game, while 3 of our friends still are in custody. Crime? Wearing #WomanLifeFreedom T-shirts. Are you watching @FIFAcom @FIFAWorldCup”

The fans donned T-shirts which read, “Women Life Freedom.” They were released four hours after the completion of the match. In a video shared on Twitter, the police are seen dragging one of the fans to the ground.

“They were not violent to us; actually tried to be nice but another person was dragged on the ground when being arrested for wearing the Royal flag (ShiroKhorshid)T-shirt,” stated the Twitter user.

Kamalinia shared a picture of him and his friends wearing the T-shirts ahead of the match. He questioned how the t-shirts were harmful.

He further stated that the incident occurred when they wore the t-shirts to a match featuring Iran. The fan also shared a picture of himself wearing the t-shirt to a match featuring France and Denmark and being permitted into the stadium.