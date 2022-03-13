Fifth-century fort discovered in archaeological site in Oman

Muscat: An excavation team had discovered a fifth-century fort at Oman’s Al Fulaij archaeological site in North Al Batinah Governorate, local media from the gulf country reported on Saturday.

The site contains furnaces dating back to the fifth century AD, and burials from the third and first millennium BC. The fort facilities were surrounded by circular towers.

The archaeological excavations were carried out by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in cooperation with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and a joint archaeological mission from Sultan Qaboos University and the British University of Durham, at the Al Fulaij archaeological site in the Wilayat of Saham.

تستمر أعمال التنقيبات الأثرية التي تنفذها وزارة التراث والسياحة بالتعاون مع بعثة أثرية مشتركة من جامعة السلطان قابوس وجامعة درم البريطانية بموقع الفليج الأثري بولاية صحم حيث تم الكشف عن مرافق قلعة مربعة محاطة بأبراج ركنية دائرية الشكل. pic.twitter.com/SpBegPtjOm — وزارة التراث والسياحة – عُمان (@OmanMHT) March 10, 2022

A meeting was held between the director of the department of archealogical surveys and excavations and Dr Seth from Durham University in Britain. The results of the archaeological excavations and the mechanism employed will continue until the end of this month.

Earlier in January, a large settlement dating back to more than 4,000 years has been discovered in the Wilayat of Rustaq, South of Al Batinah Governorate.

أعمال التنقيب الأثري في ولاية الرستاق تكشف عن مستوطنة كبيرة ومتطورة يعود عمرها لأكثر من أربعة آلاف سنة مضت، وتضم عددًا كبيرًا من المباني الضخمة والمدافن. #العُمانية pic.twitter.com/FdZUW2fRfG — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) January 25, 2022