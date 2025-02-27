Himachal clash over truck union dispute painted as communal attack

Members of the Truck Operators Union had arranged a community feast on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Fight erupts in Himachal over Mahashivratri feast, police deny religious angle

Tension prevailed in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district on Monday, February 24, after a violent clash broke out in Gwalthai village. While some reports claimed that Muslims attacked Hindus celebrating Mahashivratri, police denied any communal angle, stating that the fight stemmed from local truck union issues.

Despite this, Hindutva organisations have framed the incident as a religious attack, naming Muslim individuals as the alleged perpetrators.

According to local reports, members of the Truck Operators Union in Gwalthai had arranged a bhandara (community feast) on the occasion of Mahashivratri. This was allegedly opposed by the Muslims from the Illewal village. When the organizers of the feast continued with the event, members from the Muslim community arrived there and reportedly assaulted them.

One of the persons who was injured in the attack, Chaman Kumar, alleged that Muslims arrived in a Thar jeep and opened fire at them, injuring himself and one Hoshiar Singh. An individual from the other side also sustained injuries.

Right wing organisation, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has come in support of the victims. Its leader Kamal Goutaam posted on his Facebook account terming the incident an “attempt to kill Hindus” and urged the police and administration to take strict action against the perpetrators.  

He also named the attackers identifying them as Ramadan Khan, Jogi Khan, Jagga Khan, Shammu Khan, Salim Khan, Kaku Khan and Achru Khan.

However, Bilaspur police have maintained that the incident had no religious angle. Speaking to Siasat.com, police said the problem emerged from a dispute within the truck union members. Both parties have filed complaints against each other.

Investigation is ongoing and further details in the case are awaited.

