‘Fight for Kashi, Mathura, not Ayodhya’: Raja Singh on donation row

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has asked Hindus to focus on the temple construction in the holy cities of Kashi and Mathura instead of questioning those responsible for the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

“Kashi ke upar protest karo, Mathura ke upar protest karo ki yahan mandir kab banaaenge (Protest over Kashi. Protest over Mathura and ask when temples will be built there),” he addressed a gathering on Sunday night, July 5.

Raja Singh, who resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party exactly one year ago, accused the Opposition parties of playing politics and attacking the “millions of Hindu faith.”

His remarks come amid a political storm over allegations of misappropriation of donation funds at the Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya.

On June 7, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav charged the double-engine BJP sarkaar, which was strongly rejected by Champat Rai, the former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary.

Based on the preliminary findings of a report submitted by an SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, eight people associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram temple were arrested.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a crucial meeting on Monday, July 6, to seal the fate of Rai and trustee Anil Mishra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not made a public statement on the issue.