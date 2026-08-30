Fight over neem tree ends with son killing father in Telangana

Hyderabad: A dispute over a neem tree that had continued between two families for nearly 25 years allegedly ended in a double murder at Erragadda Thanda in Mellacheruvu mandal on Saturday, August 29.

According to the police, Bhukya Ram Naik allegedly killed his neighbour, Manda Venkateshwarlu Yadav, following a confrontation over the disputed tree. He then allegedly killed his own father in an attempt to make the incident appear to be a clash between two groups.

Dispute over neem tree turns violent

Venkateshwarlu brought some people to the area on Saturday morning and had the neem tree beside his house cut down.

Ram Naik allegedly objected to the move and confronted Venkateshwarlu, referring to the long-running dispute between their families.

The argument reportedly escalated, following which Ram Naik allegedly attacked Venkateshwarlu with an axe. Police said Venkateshwarlu suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

Man allegedly kills father after neighbour’s death

Ram Naik’s father, Bhukya Saida, reportedly witnessed the attack and tried to intervene.

Naik then reportedly attacked his father with the same weapon. His father died on the spot too.

It is alleged that the second killing was carried out to make the first death appear to have occurred during a confrontation between the two groups.

The incident triggered anger in the village. Members of Venkateshwarlu’s group attacked Ram Naik’s house. Police personnel reached Erragadda Thanda to control the situation.

Following the incident, Ram Naik was taken into custody for questioning. A case has been registered and investigation is going on, the police said.