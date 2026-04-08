Fight to continue: Huzurabad MLA Kaushik Reddy ends fast against dumping yard

Hyderabad: Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, who was on a 24-hour hunger strike in protest against the government decision to construct a dumping yard in his constituency, broke his fast on Wednesday, April 8, near Sirsapalli village.

Having a sip of lime water from villagers, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader alleged that the proposed dumping yard poses a serious health concern to surrounding villages and warned that the agitation would continue on a large scale if the proposal is not withdrawn.

Police stopped organisers from putting up more tents for the growing crowd, citing lack of permission. Many sought shade under trees and some stood on roads while protesting.

“The fight will not stop until the dumping yard is removed. If you are angry with me, hang me in Ambedkar Circle… but do not play with people’s lives,” he said.

He urged the government to constitute a Joint Action Committee (JAC) and appealed to all political leaders to join the movement.

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If there is no action within ten days, people from 107 villages and two municipalities in the Huzurabad constituency would come in lakhs to protest, he said.