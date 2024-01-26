Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s paychecks revealed

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, has arrived in theatres today. The film is said to be based on the life of an Indian Air Force pilot who faces various challenges and dangers in his mission. The film is expected to have high-octane action sequences and stunning visuals, as well as a gripping storyline and a romantic angle.

Fighter has been in the news for various reasons, but one of the most talked-about aspects is the remunerations of the cast members.

Fighter Cast Remuneration

According to reports, Hrithik Roshan, who plays the titular role of Fighter, has charged a whopping 85 crores for the film. This makes him one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone, who plays his love interest and a fellow pilot, has reportedly charged 20 crores for the film. This is also a huge amount for a female actor in the industry.

The film also features veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who plays the role of Hrithik’s mentor and commander. He has reportedly charged 15 crores for the film.

Karan Singh Grover, who plays the role of a villain and Hrithik’s rival, has charged 2 crores for the film. Akshay Oberoi, who plays the role of Hrithik’s friend and colleague, has charged 1 crore for the film.

The film has a total budget of around 250 crores, making it one of the most expensive films in Bollywood and is set to break many Bollywood records. The film has already generated a lot of buzz and anticipation among the fans and critics alike. The film is expected to be a blockbuster hit and a milestone in the careers of the cast and crew members.