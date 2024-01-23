Prediction: Hrithik, Deepika’s Fighter’s DAY 1 box office collection

Mumbai: The year 2023 was a remarkable one for Bollywood, as it witnessed a record-breaking box office collection of over 2000 crores from its films. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the industry bounced back with a slew of blockbuster hits that entertained and enthralled the audiences.

The year 2024 promises to be even more exciting for Bollywood, as it has a line-up of big-budget and highly anticipated films that are expected to set new benchmarks at the box office. Among them, the most awaited ones are Fighter, Pushpa 2, Devara and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. They are expected to break the records. And now, we have the name of the movie that is likely to enter the Rs 100 crore club and become the first film to achieve this mark in 2024.

Fighter Box Office Collections

Fighter, the upcoming aerial action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. The film, was directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is touted to be India’s first aerial action film and the first instalment in a planned franchise.

The film has already opened its advance booking, and the response has been phenomenal. According to some trade analysts, the film has already sold more than 50% of its tickets in major cities and is likely to witness a huge turnout on the first day. The film is also expected to break some records, as it is releasing in more than 4000 screens across India, and more than 1000 screens overseas.

The big question that is on everyone’s mind is whether Fighter will be the first 100-crore opener in 2024. The film has all the ingredients to achieve this feat, as it has a huge star cast, a popular director, a high-octane genre, a massive budget, a wide release, and a favourable release date. The film also has no major competition, as it is the only big release of the month.

The film also has positive word-of-mouth, as the trailer and the songs have received a lot of praise from the critics and the audiences. The film has already created a lot of buzz among the fans and the trade, as it promises to showcase some spectacular action sequences, stunning visuals, and a gripping storyline.

It also marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika. The film also features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and others.

The film is scheduled to release on 25 January 2024, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. This is a strategic move by the makers, as it will ensure a four-day extended weekend for the film, and boost its box office prospects. The film will also benefit from the patriotic fervour, as it portrays the heroism and valour of the Indian Air Force.