Hrithik Roshan charges whopping amount for Fighter, check here

Mumbai: Director Siddharth Anand has become one of the top and most creative directors after the success of Pathaan. The director has got so many offers from big productions after Pathaan and currently, he is busy with his project titled ‘Fighter’ which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

According to multiple reports, Hrithik and Siddharth are charging a hefty amount of money from the makers of the film. Self-proclaimed movie critic, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK claimed in his latest tweet that Siddharth Anand’s highly-anticipated action film, Fighter, has gone over budget. He wrote that the reason the movie went over budget is the exorbitant salaries of the cast including Hrithik and Deepika Padukone. He claimed that the director too is charging a huge amount of money for the film.

In his tweet, KRK wrote, “Hrithik‘s film #fighter has gone over budget and touching Rs.350Cr, which will be impossible to recover. Director Siddharth Anand charged ₹40Cr. Hrithik fees is ₹85Cr and Deepika’s fees is Rs.20Cr. Other star cast ₹15Cr. Total ₹160Cr! Jai Ho.”

Fighter is really a big project and it can be believed that the director and lead cast might have charged more for the film. Siddharth Anand rose to popularity after Pathaan and he is now set to direct the biggest action entertainer in the history of Bollywood, Tiger vs Pathaan, which will star Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles.