Fighter movie leaked online on THESE websites

Fighter, the upcoming aerial action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024

Published: 25th January 2024
Mumbai: A new film, Fighter, hit the screens on today, January 25, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor as the main cast. The director, Siddharth Anand, tells the story of how elite IAF pilots join forces to create Air Dragons, a special unit that faces grave threats. The film explores their friendship, loyalty and conflicts, both personal and professional.

Geared towards the patriotic spirit of Republic Day, “Fighter” garnered significant pre-release hype and promising box office predictions, estimating an opening weekend collection of Rs 30 crore. However, the film’s sudden appearance online poses a potential threat to its commercial success.

Having said that, for those who have yet to watch the film, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Fighter arrived in the cinema halls, it was unfortunately leaked in high definition (HD) on the internet just hours after its official release. As per the latest reports, Fighter has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels.

Fighter is reportedly circulating online through unauthorized channels, including websites like Filmywap and OnlineSerieswatches. The movie is a collaborative effort between Viacom18 Studios and Marflix. The leak can adversely affect the box office collection of the film.

Piracy is no child’s play – it’s a grave wrongdoing and has lawful penalties. The online spill of Fighter is hurting the film industry and stealing the legitimate profit of the makers. Watchers must note this and stand with the film industry by choosing cinemas over piracy.

