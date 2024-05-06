Filipino conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh for surgery

The 16-month-old twins, who share a liver, arrived at King Khalid International Airport via a medical air-evacuation plane.

Riyadh: Filipino conjoined twins Akhizah and Ayeesha Yusoph arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Sunday, May 5, accompanied by their mother and grandmother for separation surgery. The 16-month-old twins, who share a liver, arrived at King Khalid International Airport via a medical air-evacuation plane. They were taken to the King Abdullah Specialist Hospital (KASH) for Pediatrics at the Ministry of the National Guard for medical examination and potential surgical separation. https://twitter.com/SBAgovSA/status/1787162573088985169?t=TZEZ88cBXuDiHHHlyxji4A&s=19 The initiative came after the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), expressed gratitude for the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program's support, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. Akhizah and Ayeesha's parents expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their warm welcome and hospitality upon their arrival in the Kingdom. https://twitter.com/alekhbariyatv/status/1787151234719187442?t=ItxhOep9DkFW-0l5G16vXA&s=19 https://twitter.com/alekhbariyatv/status/1787185438324646180?t=ugghpRcj0WOotPkmn2mTgw&s=19
Conjoined twins Akhizah and Ayeesha Yosoph (Photo: SPA)

