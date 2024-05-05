Watch: Greenery in Saudi nature reserve increases to 8.5%

The increase in vegetation is attributed to factors such as improved air quality and reduced dust storms.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th May 2024 2:38 pm IST
Watch: Greenery in Saudi nature reserve increases to 8.5%
Vegetation cover in Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve increased from 2014 to 2024. Photo: Screengrab/X

Riyadh: The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve in Saudi Arabia has witnessed a staggering 8.5 percent increase in vegetation cover during the past years from 2014 to 2024.

The vegetation cover rate in 2024 increased significantly from 1.4 percent in 2018, thanks to successful forestation initiatives and planting projects.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Man dies of food poisoning, 75 fall sick after eating at Riyadh restaurant

The increase in vegetation is attributed to factors such as improved air quality and reduced dust storms, particularly noticeable since last spring, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

MS Education Academy

Watch the video here

It is located in the northeastern part of the Kingdom, with an area of 91,500 square kilometers, is a popular destination for eco-tourism, bird watching, hiking, and other activities.

The reserve has planted over 600,000 trees through desert forestation projects, aiming to plant over 600 million trees by 2030 under the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI).

Also Read
MWL, Malaysia to host largest int’l conference of Asian religious leaders

It’s primary objectives are to safeguard wildlife, restore environmental balance, and revive vegetation cover.

The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve houses over 180 plant species from 38 families, accounting for 7.5 percent of the Kingdom’s total plant species.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th May 2024 2:38 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button