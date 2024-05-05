Watch: Greenery in Saudi nature reserve increases to 8.5%

Riyadh: The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve in Saudi Arabia has witnessed a staggering 8.5 percent increase in vegetation cover during the past years from 2014 to 2024.

The vegetation cover rate in 2024 increased significantly from 1.4 percent in 2018, thanks to successful forestation initiatives and planting projects.

The increase in vegetation is attributed to factors such as improved air quality and reduced dust storms, particularly noticeable since last spring, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Watch the video here

لتنمية الغطاء أثرٌ نلمسه، وجمالٌ نبصره، ونفخر في #محمية_الإمام_تركي_بن_عبدالله_الملكية برفع نسبة الغطاء النباتي إلى 8.5٪ خلال هذا العام 🌿 pic.twitter.com/SVNb8tvFH7 — هيئة تطوير محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية (@ITBA_SA) May 3, 2024

It is located in the northeastern part of the Kingdom, with an area of 91,500 square kilometers, is a popular destination for eco-tourism, bird watching, hiking, and other activities.

The reserve has planted over 600,000 trees through desert forestation projects, aiming to plant over 600 million trees by 2030 under the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI).

It’s primary objectives are to safeguard wildlife, restore environmental balance, and revive vegetation cover.

The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve houses over 180 plant species from 38 families, accounting for 7.5 percent of the Kingdom’s total plant species.