The event is scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital, on Tuesday, May 7.

MWL, Malaysia to host largest int'l conference of Asian religious leaders
Photo: SPA

The Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office, in partnership with the Muslim World League (MWL), is set to host the largest international conference for religious leaders in Asia.

The event, titled “Promoting Harmony Among Followers of Religions,” is scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital, on Tuesday, May 7.

It is expected to welcome about 2,000 religious and intellectual figures from 57 countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and MWL Secretary-General Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa are scheduled to attend the event.

The conference will delve into topics such as pluralism, tolerance, moderation, education, building bridges, and inclusivity.

It emphasizes the significant role of religion in fostering global peace, fostering unity among peoples, and fostering civilizational cooperation.

The conference will also launch initiatives based on the “Makkah Declaration” and promote religious values.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2024 1:35 pm IST

