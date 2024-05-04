15th OIC summit kicks off in Gambia: War on Gaza top agenda

The 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday, May 4, kicked off in the Gambian capital, Banjul.

The summit, featuring Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)countries, will last two days, under the slogan “Enhancing unity and solidarity through dialogue for sustainable development.”

Also Read British-Palestinian doctor Ghassan Abu Sitta denied entry into France

The summit coincides with significant developments in Islamic world issues, particularly the Palestinian issue, which is the organization’s central concern.

The 15th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, Republic of The Gambia – 4 May 2024. Theme: "Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development" #OICBanjulSummit https://t.co/W8OGFcmhjx — OIC (@OIC_OCI) May 4, 2024

In a statement, the organization said that the summit presents a chance to boost cooperation among member states, promote joint Islamic action, and foster constructive dialogue on global issues and challenges affecting the Islamic nation.

It addresses various challenges faced by member states, including economic, humanitarian, social, cultural, youth, women, family, science, technology, media, Muslim communities, and minorities in non-member countries.

The summit aims to foster unity by collectively addressing nation-wide challenges and expanding cooperation among member states to achieve common goals as outlined in the Charter.

The discussion will delve into the rejection of hate speech, the occurrence of Islamophobia, the promotion of dialogue, and the complexities of climate change and food security.

Arrival of the Heads of States and Governments, as well as heads of delegations, for the #OICBanjulSummit. pic.twitter.com/IGwb7TplXJ — OIC (@OIC_OCI) May 4, 2024