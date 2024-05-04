15th OIC summit kicks off in Gambia: War on Gaza top agenda

The summit is held under the slogan “Enhancing unity and solidarity through dialogue for sustainable development," on May 4 and 5.

Published: 4th May 2024
Group photo of heads of states and governments as well as heads of delegations for the 15th OIC summit in Banjul. Photo: OIC

The 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday, May 4, kicked off in the Gambian capital, Banjul.

The summit, featuring Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)countries, will last two days, under the slogan “Enhancing unity and solidarity through dialogue for sustainable development.”

The summit coincides with significant developments in Islamic world issues, particularly the Palestinian issue, which is the organization’s central concern.

In a statement, the organization said that the summit presents a chance to boost cooperation among member states, promote joint Islamic action, and foster constructive dialogue on global issues and challenges affecting the Islamic nation.

It addresses various challenges faced by member states, including economic, humanitarian, social, cultural, youth, women, family, science, technology, media, Muslim communities, and minorities in non-member countries.

The summit aims to foster unity by collectively addressing nation-wide challenges and expanding cooperation among member states to achieve common goals as outlined in the Charter.

The discussion will delve into the rejection of hate speech, the occurrence of Islamophobia, the promotion of dialogue, and the complexities of climate change and food security.

