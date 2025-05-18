Filipino conjoined twins ‘Klea and Maurice’ arrive in Saudi Arabia for surgery

Riyadh: Filipino conjoined twins Klea Ann and Maurice Ann Misa have arrived in Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, accompanied by their family from the Philippines.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the twins were transferred to King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital, part of the Ministry of National Guard on Saturday, May 17.

This humanitarian initiative follows the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Dr Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court and head of KSrelief, expressed his gratitude to King Salman and the Crown Prince, describing the initiative as a testament to Saudi Arabia’s commitment to humanitarian values and its global leadership in medical care.

He noted that such efforts have enhanced the Kingdom’s reputation as a leading authority in international medicine.

The family of the twins conveyed their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their generous support, warm hospitality, and the provision of comprehensive medical care. They also acknowledged the crucial role of the programme and the dedication of the medical and surgical team in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of their children.

It is worth noting that the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme has, over its 35-year history, successfully performed two previous surgeries on conjoined twins from the Philippines: Princess Anne and Princess Mae in March 2004, and Aisha and Akiza in June 2024.