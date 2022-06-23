Filmy Food: Now an ‘RRR’-themed restaurant in the works

Hyderabad: A major Telugu film producer is said to have approached ‘RRR’ actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR about starting a restaurant with the ‘RRR‘ brand and has suggested they partner with the film’s director S.S. Rajamouli as well.

If everything goes according to plan, the trio might launch a restaurant with an ‘RRR’ motif.

The sources also state that the cuisine will feature top chefs and that the entire decor will be planned to complement the main plot of the film, in addition to offering deliciously real Indian cuisine.

Pre-independence era fashion will likely also be used for the staff’s attire.After the release of ‘RRR,’ Ram Charan and Jr NTR both became busier in their personal lives and began working on their respective careers.

Therefore, it is not known whether they have agreed to work together on the ‘RRR’-themed restaurant yet.