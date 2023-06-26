Final day of Siasat Education Fair: Avail course guidance and admission benefits

Hyderabad: Today marks the final day to avail the benefits of the Siasat Education Fair, currently being held at Abid Ali Khan Centenary Hall. The fair is designed to provide students and parents with valuable information regarding new courses and assist them in navigating the college admission process. Representatives from various colleges are present at Siasat to offer detailed insights into the courses available, admission procedures, and the facilities provided by their respective institutions. This education fair proves to be highly advantageous for parents who hold concerns about securing a promising future for their children.

The fair brings together representatives from numerous educational institutions under one roof, making the admission process more convenient for aspiring students. The event is sponsored by Ms Education Academy, with Lord’s Engineering College serving as the co-sponsor. Mr. Zahid Ali Khan, along with Mr. Amer Ali Khan, News Editor of Siasat, and Career Counselor M.A. Hameed, were present on first day to oversee the performance of all participating institutions.

During the fair, college representatives provided detailed information about the courses offered at their institutions, showcasing their performance and excellent results. Mr. Moazzam Hussain and Anwar Ahmed, Directors of MS Education Academy, presented the outstanding results achieved by the academy in various activities, including NEET and EAMCET, which pleased Mr. Zahid Ali Khan. Mr. Amer Ali Khan, News Editor of Siasat, emphasized the importance of encouraging the new generation to become self-employed through start-ups and highlighted the significance of effective college administration.

Mr. Tauseef CA from Lord’s Engineering College and Lord’s Institute of Management highlighted the potential of the community’s youth and stressed the importance of providing proper guidance to help them realize their potential. He also mentioned that with sincerity and dedication, students can achieve success comparable to those studying in the country’s leading institutions such as IIT. Various issues were also highlighted by Mr. Irshad Ali and Majeed Nauman.

Mr. Moazzam Hussain and Muhammad Raza from Nawab Shah Alam Khan Engineering College expressed confidence that attaining autonomous status would significantly increase the success rate of students in university examinations. Mr. Ghouse from Azad Engineering College mentioned that the college also offers a B.Pharmacy Course and highlighted its status as a Minority College of Engineering. MRM College in Ibrahimpatnam provides degree and master’s degree courses in pharmacy, as detailed by Mr. Mujeeb. Mr. Ejaz Ahmed discussed the activities of Full Stack Academy, which prepares students for jobs in multinational companies, and mentioned that Shadan Engineering College has achieved autonomous status. Mr. Abdul Rahman from Global Engineering College provided information about the courses offered at the institution.

The three-day education fair to conclude on Monday, interested candidates, parents can visit from 11 am to 5 pm, on June 26. Representatives from BookMy MBBS and QSM Education Consultant were present to provide information about pursuing MBBS abroad. Additionally, Siva Siwani from B-Schools, ICBM, Gitam University, and Avanti Group are participating in the fair.

Career counsellor MA Hameed provided personalized counselling to hundreds of students, particularly offering comprehensive guidance for NEET and EAMCET. Students and parents from twin cities and districts participated in the Siasat Education Fair and expressed satisfaction with the event. College representatives praised the fair for being held at the right time. SSC, Inter, and Degree candidates are welcome to attend, with specific information available about NEET and EAMCET counselling, as well as other entrance exams such as EdCET, LAWCET, ICET, and various other courses.