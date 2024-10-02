Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali’s Sunn Mere Dil premiere date announced

Islamabad: Pakistani actors Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali are all set to headline one of 2024’s most eagerly awaited dramas, Sunn Mere Dil. The upcoming project has been generating a buzz for months, with the production team teasing fans through behind-the-scenes glimpses and tantalizing teasers.

In Sunn Mere Dil, Maya Ali will portray the character of Sadaf, while Wahaj Ali will take on the role of Bilal Abdullah.

After much anticipation, 7th Sky Entertainment has finally announced the drama’s premiere date. Sunn Mere Dil is set to air from October 9, with new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday, much to the excitement of fans eagerly awaiting its release.

In a teaser shared by the production house on Instagram, the emotional depth of the story was highlighted: “Kisi se nafrat karne ki aadat nahi rahi mujh mein! In a world full of fleeting attractions, Bilal Abdullah’s love for Sadaf stands out as a true example of devotion and sacrifice,” the makers wrote.

The drama is being touted as a “timeless tale of pure love” and features a stellar cast.

In addition to Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali, Sunn Mere Dil boasts an impressive lineup of talented actors. Hira Mani and Usama Khan are among the stars, and in a recent announcement, Amar Khan has also joined the cast.

With such a powerful cast and an emotional storyline, Sunn Mere Dil is shaping up to be one of the most memorable dramas of the year. Fans are counting down the days until the premiere, eagerly awaiting what promises to be a compelling and heartwarming love story.

Be sure to mark your calendars for October 9 and tune in every Wednesday and Thursday for this must-watch drama!