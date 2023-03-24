Finance Bill passed in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Finance Bill 2023 without any discussion through voice vote, amid protests by the Congress-led opposition.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a panel under the finance secretary would be set up to look into the issue of pensions.

As many as 75 amendments are there in the Finance Bill, all of which were approved through voice vote, even as the Congress members protested in the well of the House, shouting slogans and seeking a JPC probe in the Adani matter.

The opposition MPs raised slogans and showed placards saying “Allow Rahul Gandhi to speak in the House” and “We fought the British, we will fight Modi and RSS”.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman announced while speaking on the bill, that a committee under the finance secretary would be set up to look into the issue of pensions and for evolving an approach which addresses the needs of employees, while maintaining fiscal prudence to protect common citizens.

She also informed the House that the approach will be designed for adoption by both the central government and state governments.

Sitharaman further said, “It has been represented that payments for foreign tours through credit cards are not being captured under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and they escape tax collection at source. The RBI is being requested to look into this with a view to bring credit card payments for foreign tours within the ambit of LRS and tax collection at source thereon.”

Soon after the finance bill was passed, the Lower House was adjourned till March 27.

Opposition members could be seen tearing their placards and throwing them at the Speaker’s chair after the House was adjourned.

The Finance Bill 2023, gives effect to the financial proposals of the central government for 2023-24.