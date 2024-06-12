Finding out if Tamils were among victims of Kuwait fire, says Tamil Nadu govt

Chennai: It is being ascertained if Tamils were among those killed in Kuwait fire, the Tamil Nadu government said on Wednesday.

Citing information on the death of ‘approximately 49 persons,’ in Kuwait fire incident, the state government said in an official release that it is gathering information related to the victims of blaze.

If Tamils were among injured, necessary medical assistance should be provided by getting information on them, Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils.

In accordance with the chief minister’s instruction, the Commissionerate is taking necessary steps to provide help to Tamils by liaisoning with the Indian Embassy and Tamil associations in Kuwait.

Also, authorities have provided the Commissionerate’s helpline numbers of +91 1800 309 3793 (within India) and +91 80 6900 9900, +91 80 6900 9901 (for calls from abroad) to get state government support.

Around 50 people, majority of them Indians, were killed in the fire early Wednesday in a six-storey building housing labourers in southern Kuwait.