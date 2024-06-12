Kuwait building fire: Ten Indians among 40 killed, over 50 injured

Kuwait: In a tragic incident, at least 40 people, including ten Indians, were killed and several others injured after a massive fire broke out in a six-storeyed building at Mangaf block in Kuwait’s Ahmadi Governorate on Wednesday, June 12.

At 4:30 am on Wednesday, a fire started from a kitchen in one of the lower floors of the building, and quickly spread to other floors, trapping many inside.

The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported that the fire has been brought under control and authorities are currently searching for evidence to determine its cause.

The video shows the moment when the Mangaf fire broke out, which claimed the lives of more than 40 people and left dozens injured. The fire started from the storage room of the building's guard, where gas cylinders were kept, and engulfed the entire building.#Kuwait #Fire pic.twitter.com/N8akVUug4R — Khizar Ali Khan (@Khizar_Alig) June 12, 2024

The building is home to around 160 employees of the same company, with many of them being Indians.

As per media reports, among Indian victims, two hailed from Kerala, one from Tamil Nadu and one from Uttar Pardesh. However, the official confirmation from authorities is still awaited.

Meanwhile, India’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 injured Indian workers have been admitted.

Amb @AdarshSwaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers injured in today’s fire incident have been admitted. He met a number of patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy. Almost all are reported to be stable by hospital authorities. pic.twitter.com/p0LeaErguF — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 12, 2024

السفير الهندي ووكيل وزارة الصحة المساعد للخدمات الطبية المساندة ومدير منطقة الاحمدي الصحية ومدير مستشفى العدان يعودون المرضي والمصابين جراء الحريقhttps://t.co/U8X42sKYV0 pic.twitter.com/kF1gN8DKCC — الجريدة (@aljarida) June 12, 2024

Swaika also visited the Mangaf fire incident site to assess the situation, reported by ANI.

Adarsh Swaika, Ambassador of India to Kuwait visited the tragic fire-incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation. Embassy is in constant touch with relevant Kuwaiti law enforcement, fire service and health authorities for necessary action and emergency medical health… pic.twitter.com/vGpJaua2je — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed condolences and assured full support from the Indian Embassy.

“Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait City. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalised. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information,” he said.

He added, “Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard.”

“In connection with the tragic fire accident involving Indian workers today, the Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number: +965-65505246. All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. The embassy remains committed to rendering all possible assistance,” the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post in X.

Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah has ordered a police inquiry into the building fire and has imposed severe sanctions on the building owner.