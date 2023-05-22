FIR against 9 Twitter handles for promoting ‘biriyani jihad’

Nine Twitter handles have been booked by the Coimbatore police on charges of spreading fake news and propaganda in the name of ‘Biriyani Jihad’ against the Muslim community.

According to a report by Alt News, the Twitter handles tweeted false information about certain Muslim eateries in the city that sold biriyani laced with contraceptive pills to Hindu customers in order to decrease their population.

Screenshot of one of the many Twitter handles that spread fake news under ‘Biriyani Jihad’ (Photo: AltNews)

The Coimbatore City Cybercrime registered under sections 465 (forgery) and 505(b) (intent to incite offence among different communities or class) of IPC, and sections 66 (using computer resources to spread offensive information) and 66D (using computer resources to cheat by impersonation) of the Information Technology Act (2000).

Not the first time

This is not the first time ‘Biriyani Jihad’ trended on social media platforms. According to The News Minute, similar messages circulated in 2022 in Chennai and Coimbatore.

The same images have been used consistently over the years in different states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat to promote communal hatred.

How does contraceptive pill work

A contraceptive pill is used by women to prevent pregnancy when taken every day over a period of 21 to 28 days at the same time each day. Doctors advise these pills to be taken within 72 hours of having intercourse without a condom. The pill thickens the mucus in the neck of the womb, making it harder for the sperm to reach an egg, hence creating less chance for the egg to fertilise.