FIR against Hyderabad’s Nunhems after farmers claim losses from substandard seeds

New Delhi: Farmers from Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar and Khargone districts met Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi on Friday, April 17, and alleged heavy losses in their bitter gourd crop due to substandard seeds and seedlings, prompting an immediate action from the government.

Following their complaint, officials were directed to ensure compensation for the affected farmers and take strict legal action. A first information report (FIR) was later registered at Manawar police station in Dhar against Hyderabad-based Nunhems India Pvt Ltd, and an investigation has begun, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

According to the complaint, farmers bought seeds and seedlings from nurseries and agricultural service centres in November 2025, but the crop failed to perform as expected. The fruits allegedly shrank, turned yellow, and fell off, leading to major losses.

The FIR has been lodged under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Essential Commodities Act, and the Seeds Act. Agricultural scientists and department officials later found that substandard seeds and seedlings were sold to farmers under the pretext of being certified, causing financial damage.

Chouhan said the matter was not just about crop failure but also about the loss of farmers’ trust, hard work, and capital.

He also ordered a ban on the substandard bitter gourd seed variety Rubasata, and said injustice, negligence, or fraud against farmers would not be tolerated, the statement added.