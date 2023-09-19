FIR against man staying abroad for giving ‘triple talaq’ on WhatsApp

Mangaluru: Karnataka police have lodged an FIR against a man staying abroad for sending triple talaq messages to his wife on WhatsApp here.

The case has been registered with Sullia police station.

Misriya, a resident of Jayanagar in Sullia, had lodged a complaint in this regard against her husband Abdul Rasheed.

According to the complaint, Rasheed, who hails from Thrissur in Kerala married Misriya seven years ago.

The couple had two daughters. The accused had taken his wife Misriya abroad two years ago. He had then brought her back for the delivery of their second baby and returned.

However, the couple developed differences in the past six months which both the families tried to resolve. But, the man sent a triple talaq message to his wife on WhatsApp.

Shocked by the message, the wife lodged a complaint with Sullia police station against her husband seeking legal action against him.

Further investigation is on.

