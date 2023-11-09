FIR against participants of pro-Palestine protest in Bengaluru

Published: 9th November 2023 10:21 am IST
Case registered against Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society
Representational photo.

Bengaluru: Police in Bengaluru have lodged an FIR against participants of a silent pro-Palestine protest in the city for not taking permission to stage the demonstration.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday.

In the protest held the city’s Saint Mark’s Road on November 5, the participants carried posters and placards supporting Palestine in the wake of the raging Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Due to the protest, movement of vehicles on the road was was affected and traffic was thrown out of gear.

The police have booked a case under the IPC Sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 283 (danger or obstruction of public way), 290 (public nuisance) and 291 (repeat of public nuisance).

