FIR against Sonu Nigam for ‘hurting’ sentiments of Kannadigas

On April 25, the playback singer paused his performance when someone from the audience loudly demanded that he sing in Kannada.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd May 2025 8:03 pm IST
The image displays a picture of singer Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam

Bengaluru: Singer Sonu Nigam faces police probe after an FIR was registered against him at the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3, for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas during a recent musical event in the city.

The complaint was filed by a pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) president Dharamaraj Ananthayya against the singer stating Nigam’s remarks at an event had deeply hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community and were not only creating hatred between different linguistic groups in Karnataka but also inciting violence.

On April 25, Sonu Nigam, who was performing in Bengaluru, paused his performance when someone from the audience loudly demanded that he sing in Kannada. Frustrated by the repeated shouts of “Kannada, Kannada,” the singer reportedly retorted, “Kannada. Kannada. This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam.”

In a now massively viral video, Nigam is heard saying that some of the best songs of his career are in Kannada and that Karnataka has always treated him like family, but he was irked by how the demand was made.

“It felt disrespectful when a young boy, who isn’t even as old as my career, shouted at me rudely. That’s not how you talk to anyone, especially a guest,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

