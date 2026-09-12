FIR filed over edited photo of CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime Police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly posting objectionable content about Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on social media.

The complaint was filed by Youth Congress secretary Vidur Chaula, who said he came across an edited photograph that allegedly misrepresented facts by misusing the Chief Minister’s image.

According to the police, the post contains a photograph of Revanth Reddy that has been deliberately edited.

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Chaula submitted a screenshot of the social media post along with his complaint and urged the police to take action against the handle responsible for uploading the image. He also sought action against those circulating the allegedly doctored photograph further on social media.

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Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the post was uploaded during the first week of September. Investigations are on to identify the person behind the handle.

This is not the first such case in the state. Edited photographs of political leaders and film actors have surfaced on social media on multiple occasions in the past, prompting similar complaints and police action.