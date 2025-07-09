FIR filed over hoax bomb threat on Hyderabad-Chandigarh IndiGo flight

Hyderabad: An FIR has been registered after a hoax bomb threat prompted a huge security scare at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport last week.

A note “bomb inside” was found on a tissue paper in the lavatory of an IndiGo flight that had come in from Hyderabad on July 5.

The note was discovered during a routine cleaning procedure after everyone had disembarked, according to officials. The plane was to proceed to Delhi when the message was found by ground staff, who promptly alerted the airline’s security personnel.

Also Read Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Patna due to technical snag

The incident was brought to the notice of airport officials and the Punjab Police. A bomb disposal team, anti-sabotage unit, and officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) thoroughly searched the plane and scanned the luggage of the passengers. There was no explosive material or other suspicious substance found, the police confirmed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amarpreet Singh stated, “An IndiGo flight came from Hyderabad and was to head to Delhi on July 5. Once the passengers disembarked, a tissue paper that said ‘bomb inside’ was discovered inside the lavatory of the aircraft while it was being cleaned. The incident was reported at once, and all the required checks were made.”

Police have filed a case against unknown individuals under the sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Aircraft (Security) Act. The probe is ongoing to track down the individuals behind the fake threat.