FIR filed over hoax bomb threat on Hyderabad-Chandigarh IndiGo flight

A note "bomb inside" was found on a tissue paper in the lavatory of an IndiGo flight that had come in from Hyderabad on July 5.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 9th July 2025 3:11 pm IST
Indigo
Representative Image

Hyderabad: An FIR has been registered after a hoax bomb threat prompted a huge security scare at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport last week.

A note “bomb inside” was found on a tissue paper in the lavatory of an IndiGo flight that had come in from Hyderabad on July 5.

The note was discovered during a routine cleaning procedure after everyone had disembarked, according to officials. The plane was to proceed to Delhi when the message was found by ground staff, who promptly alerted the airline’s security personnel.

MS Creative School

The incident was brought to the notice of airport officials and the Punjab Police. A bomb disposal team, anti-sabotage unit, and officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) thoroughly searched the plane and scanned the luggage of the passengers. There was no explosive material or other suspicious substance found, the police confirmed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amarpreet Singh stated, “An IndiGo flight came from Hyderabad and was to head to Delhi on July 5. Once the passengers disembarked, a tissue paper that said ‘bomb inside’ was discovered inside the lavatory of the aircraft while it was being cleaned. The incident was reported at once, and all the required checks were made.”

Police have filed a case against unknown individuals under the sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Aircraft (Security) Act. The probe is ongoing to track down the individuals behind the fake threat.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 9th July 2025 3:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button