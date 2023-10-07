FIR lodged against Karnataka activist for asking people to keep weapons at home

Arun Kumar Puthila, a known Hindu activist from Dakshina Kannada, made the call after visiting victims of the Eid-e-Milad procession violence in the district's Ragigudda area last week.

Shivamogga: Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR against a Hindu activist who asked members of the community to keep weapons at home and worship swords, officials said on Saturday.

Arun Kumar Puthila, a known Hindu activist from Dakshina Kannada, made the call after visiting victims of the Eid-e-Milad procession violence in the district’s Ragigudda area last week.

Puthila had alleged that that the state government permits the flashing of swords in procession.

“One can see what kind of support they get. The government is supporting to attack on Hindus. Even our community has weapons and swords. The society is ready to give a befitting answer through weapons. During the Navaratri festival, the weapons are worshipped. On that day, every home should carry out worshipping of weapons. The people should stop worshipping screwdrivers, and spanners and start worshipping swords,” he had stated.

The Shivamogga Rural police has registered the suo moto case against the activist.

Puthila further stated that the Congress government is supporting fundamental forces to garner votes.

“The Shivamogga violence was a pre–planned act. In this region, the Ganesh festival is celebrated on a grand scale. The fundamental forces only with an intention to threaten the Hindu community have resorted to this act,” he added.

Puthila was a BJP leader and after being denied a ticket he contested as an Independent from the Puttur constituency in the May Assembly polls and secured the second highest number of votes.

