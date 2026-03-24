FIR registered after Eidgah desecrated days before festival in Jagtial

Hyderabad: Police in Telangana’s Jagtial district registered a case on Monday, March 23, three days after an Eidgah was desecrated and Muslim residents were prevented from offering Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the site.

Communal tension prevailed in Narsimhulapally village in Beerpur mandal after a group of right-wing workers entered the Eidgah on Friday, March 20, hoisted a saffron flag and performed rituals, hurting religious sentiments days before Eid.

Muslims were first obstructed from cleaning the Eidgah premises by what locals described as “anti-social elements.” A group of unidentified individuals then trespassed into the Eidgah and allegedly damaged the mimbar – the pulpit from which the imam delivers sermons.

The group hoisted a saffron flag and performed rituals, inadvertently creating communal tension in the area days before Eid. Following the desecration, devotees were barred from offering Eid prayers on March 21.

Also Read Row erupts in Jagtial after Eidgah demolition ahead of Eid

Case registered, accused still at large

Village resident Md Kareem lodged a complaint on Monday, following which police registered a case under sections 329(3) (criminal trespass), 196(2) (promoting enmity between groups) and 298 (injuring or defiling a place of worship) read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Kareem named several individuals in his complaint, including Beerpur sarpanch Harish, Upa sarpanch Jithendar, Venu, a reporter with Andhra Jyoti, former Beerpur sarpanch Ramesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mandal president Patha Ramesh, BJP counsellor Konda Laxman and one Sunchu Suresh.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan strongly condemned the incident and alleged that a Muslim delegation that went to report the matter was initially denied a meeting with Jagtial Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar. The SP later met the delegation, led by Mohammad Abdul Bari, chief of Millat-e-Islamia Markazi Committee, and Mufti Younus Khan, president of Jagtial Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nubuwwat.

Strongly condemn the shocking incident at Narsimhulapally Village, Beerpur Mandal, Jagtial District, Telangana, where Muslims were stopped from offering Eid Namaz at a long-standing Eidgah spread over 6 Guntas of of patta land belonging to Shaik Imam.



Just two days before Eid,… pic.twitter.com/PmkTg5lvxo — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) March 21, 2026

Khan also alleged that notices had been issued to residents seeking land ownership documents rather than action against the accused.

“Communal harmony can only be preserved through justice, not by ignoring or downplaying such serious incidents,” he said.