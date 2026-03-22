Row erupts in Jagtial after eidgah demolition ahead of Eid

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Narsimhulapally village in Beerpur mandal of Jagtial district after right-wing activists allegedly demolished the Eidgah and created communal tension in the village.

According to Amjed Ullah Khan, Spokesman of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), the police had stopped the Muslims from holding Eid ul Fitr prayers on a private land earmarked for the Eidgah at Narsimhulapally by barricading it on objections from local right-wing elements.

“The land belongs to a local villager, Shaik Imam, and the local revenue authorities have verified and confirmed that it is private land. Despite this, the police barricaded the roads leading to the Eidgah and allowed the right-wing elements to demolish the Eidgah,” said Amjedullah Khan.

A rightwing group allegedly demolished an Eidgah in Telangana's Jagtial district on Saturday , Mach 21.



Ploice prohibited Eid ul Fitr prayers at the site. @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/5XmaOV9rSC — Mohammed Baleegh (@MBaleegh37228) March 22, 2026

Khan stated that the Muslim community has been offering Eid Namaz for many years on ten acres of patta land belonging to Shaik Imam and his eight sons, out of which six guntas were earmarked as Eidgah land after road laying.

“Despite this long-standing practice, communal elements suddenly intervened just two days before Eid, stopping the cleaning and preparation work being carried out by local Muslims without any valid reason. The police should have immediately taken action against such anti-social elements and ensured that Muslims could peacefully offer Eid Namaz as they have been doing for years. Instead, the police allegedly restrained Muslims from offering Namaz without any justification, which is highly condemnable,” Amjedullah Khan said.

“The imposition of Section 144 was selectively used to stop Muslims from offering Eid Namaz, while communal elements were allowed to damage the Eidgah. This exposes the biased and unjust conduct of the Superintendent of Police,” he said.

He also expressed concern that a Muslim delegation seeking to meet the Superintendent of Police was denied an appointment, citing ill health, while at the same time, miscreants were allegedly allowed to carry out unlawful activities.

Calling the entire episode a planned attempt to disturb communal harmony, Khan demanded immediate transfer along with a pending inquiry against Ashok Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Jagtial.

He urged Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy and Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy to take strict and immediate action against the officer responsible and ensure justice.