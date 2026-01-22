FIR registered over ‘cruel treatment’ of dogs at NIT Warangal

Hyderabad: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the alleged cruel treatment of dogs at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Warangal.

The incident was brought to light by animal rights activist Adulapuram Goutham.

Inhumane treatment of dogs at NIT Warangal

According to the complaint, the institute’s chief warden, Abdul Azim, and a campus dog-catching team used excessive force to remove several dogs.

The activist stated that the team employed metal wires and forcefully dragged the animals. Furthermore, it was alleged that the dogs were kept without food inside a vehicle and intended for release in unfamiliar locations.

Police authorities confirmed that the reported relocation activity was halted. Sub-inspector V Lavan Kumar noted that due to the timely intervention of several animal welfare activists, the dogs were released back onto the NIT campus itself.

100 stray dogs ‘poisoned’ to death near Hyderabad

In a separate incident, nearly 100 stray dogs were allegedly “poisoned to death” in Yacharam village, following which a case was registered against a sarpanch and two others for their alleged involvement in the act, police said on Wednesday, January 21.

An animal welfare activist, associated with Stray Animal Foundation of India, stated in a complaint filed with Yacharam Police Station that the dogs were injected with some poisonous substances on January 19.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the sarpanch, secretary, and a ward member of Yacharam gram panchayat on Tuesday, a police official said.