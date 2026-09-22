Fire at Adilabad RIMS kills three newborns, over 20 evacuated

Hyderabad: Three infants died in a fire that broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad late Monday night (September 21).

As many as 27 newborns were undergoing treatment in the unit. Some children were shifted to nearby private hospitals.

“Twenty infants are still admitted in different hospitals while four others were taken to their homes by their parents after their condition became stable,” a senior police official said.

The health condition of all the children is being monitored continuously, they said.

Adilabad: A view of the charred remains at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the state-run RIMS which caught fire after the AC unit burst, in Adilabad, Telangana, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Two infants, including a five-day-old baby, died after a fire broke out at the SNCU of RIMS Adilabad late Monday night. At least 25 other children were safely evacuated. A short circuit in an air conditioner is suspected to have caused the blaze. pic.twitter.com/cHp9WFYjip — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 22, 2026

According to reports, an AC unit in the newborn care ward reportedly exploded following a suspected short circuit, filling the ward with thick smoke. Parents and hospital staff broke the glass windows of the ward to evacuate the infants.

The incident occurred around midnight, prompting hospital staff to immediately switch off the power supply and move the infants to an adjacent ward. Fire department personnel also reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Adilabad: A view of the charred remains at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the state-run RIMS which caught fire after the AC unit burst, in Adilabad, Telangana, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)

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Adilabad: A view of the charred remains at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the state-run RIMS which caught fire after the AC unit burst, in Adilabad, Telangana, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Telangana CM expresses grief, orders enquiry

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep grief over the deaths and directed the authorities to conduct an inquiry into the incident. He also conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased infants.

ఆదిలాబాద్‌ రిమ్స్‌ ఆసుపత్రి ఎస్‌ఎన్‌సీయూ వార్డులో జరిగిన అగ్నిప్రమాద ఘటనపై ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ ఎ. రేవంత్ రెడ్డి గారు విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఘటనలో ఇద్దరు చిన్నారులు మృతి చెందడం అత్యంత బాధాకరమని పేర్కొన్నారు. వారి కుటుంబాలకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు.



ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతున్న… — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 22, 2026

Adilabad Collector Rajarshi Shah and former MLA Jogu Ramanna visited RIMS and inspected the situation following the incident.

Authorities are ascertaining the exact cause of the fire, including whether an electrical fault or AC malfunction led to the incident. The safety arrangements at the SNCU are also being examined.

The tragedy has raised serious concerns over fire and electrical safety measures in hospitals.