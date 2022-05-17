Fire at banquet hall in Delhi, 1 injured

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 17th May 2022 8:06 pm IST
ANI

New Delhi: One man was found in an unconscious condition after a fire broke out at a banquet hall in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon, a fire department official said.

The official said that they received a call about the fire incident at Atlantis Banquet Hall on the GT-Karnal road in Ashok Vihar area of northwest Delhi at 5.17 p.m., following which 10 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS that the man, identified as Harsh Chopra, 30, was found in an unconscious stateand was subsequently rushed to hospital.

The firefighting operation was underway at the time of filing of this report.

The incident comes just four days after 27 people were killed in a major fire incident at Delhi’s Mundka, while a number of other fires have also been reported.

