Fire at commercial building in Bagh Amberpet; no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a commercial building in Bagh Amberpet, Shivam Road, at around 9:00 pm on Monday, June 23.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the single-storey building, which was used to store jute and stationery items. Two fire tenders, from Musheerabad and Gowliguda fire stations, were deployed at the scene along with the state disaster response force team.

The fire was extinguished in around 20 minutes, and no injuries or casualties have been reported. Total loss of property is under assessment.

On Sunday, June 22, a fire broke out at around 9:00 am at a dumping ground near Moazzam Jahi Market, where discarded plaques were stored.

No injuries, casualties or damages were reported from the incident, and the fire was extinguished within an hour.