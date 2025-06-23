Hyderabad Mayor hands over Rs 6L aid to kin of Kushaiguda fire victims

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi handed over an ex gratia cheque of Rs 6 lakh to the family of three victims who lost their lives in a tragic fire accident.

The financial assistance was granted in response to the devastating fire that broke out on April 16, 2023 in Kushaiguda Kattela Mandi, which later spread to Sai Nagar Colony.

The incident claimed the lives of Ratneni Naresh, his wife Ratneni Suma, and their son Ratneni Joshit, who were residents of the locality. The cheque was formally presented to the grieving family members at the GHMC headquarters on Saturday, June 21.